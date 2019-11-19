Old Mutual dragged after family drops off dead body at its office in claim dispute
[EXPOSE OLD MUTUAL] Family bring their dead family member after @OldMutualSA refused to pay their policy benefit. Old Mutual’s arrogance is stinking now. What a shame! May the soul of the poor person Rest In Peace. Plz Retweet. pic.twitter.com/Gk2QFQWkoM— White Man Confession (@ConfessionWhite) November 19, 2019
Good evening, this has been most unsettling and we are sympathetic towards the family during this difficult time. We can confirm that the claim was paid. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter, we will continue engaging directly with the family.— Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) November 19, 2019
We take note of this incident and would like to assure our customers that claims are assessed on an individual basis and the incident at this branch whilst isolated is regrettable.— Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) November 19, 2019
While we make every attempt to settle claims as speedily as possible, this specific claim had to undergo further assessments. Old Mutual strives to pay claims speedily - 99% of funeral claims are paid within 8 hours once all requirements are met.— Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) November 19, 2019
So further assessement were suddenly completed immediately after the family came in with the body?— Ororiseng (@itumelengmakgae) November 19, 2019
Nonsense! The assessments were immediately completed when the corpse visited you?— #ThaboZA (@thabokaySA) November 19, 2019
I think it's about time I reevaluate my relationship with @OldMutualSA— 🇿🇦Shockstar🏳️🌈 (@_reshoketswe) November 19, 2019
This is unsettling
IOL
If this is what my family will have to go through in order for u to pay out what is due to them to conduct my burial— Van Donderr (@Hloni_Ngwato) November 19, 2019