Old Mutual dragged after family drops off dead body at its office in claim dispute









File photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - Old Mutual has come under fire after a fed-up family was forced to resort to drastic measures after it allegedly failed to pay a funeral claim. On Tuesday night, numerous videos emerged on Twitter showing family members carrying the body of a dead family in a body bag from Old Mutual's offices in KZN where it was dropped following the company's alleged refusal to pay out a death benefit.

According to tweets, the policy holder roped in family members after failing to resolve the dispute with the insurance company.





The videos, which have since gone viral, sparked outrage on social media, with users slamming the embattled company over its insensitivity towards the bereaved family.

[EXPOSE OLD MUTUAL] Family bring their dead family member after @OldMutualSA refused to pay their policy benefit. Old Mutual’s arrogance is stinking now. What a shame! May the soul of the poor person Rest In Peace. Plz Retweet. pic.twitter.com/Gk2QFQWkoM — White Man Confession (@ConfessionWhite) November 19, 2019

Old Mutual has since responded, confirming it had paid out the claim and that claims were assessed on "an individual basis".

Good evening, this has been most unsettling and we are sympathetic towards the family during this difficult time. We can confirm that the claim was paid. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter, we will continue engaging directly with the family. — Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) November 19, 2019





The company further explained the delay in settling the particular claim was because of the need to do a "further assessment". It said that 99% of funeral claims are paid out within eight hours if all the requirements are met.

We take note of this incident and would like to assure our customers that claims are assessed on an individual basis and the incident at this branch whilst isolated is regrettable. — Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) November 19, 2019

While we make every attempt to settle claims as speedily as possible, this specific claim had to undergo further assessments. Old Mutual strives to pay claims speedily - 99% of funeral claims are paid within 8 hours once all requirements are met. — Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) November 19, 2019

Tweeps were not impressed with this, slamming the company for only speeding the process up once the family took drastic steps.





See reactions here:

So further assessement were suddenly completed immediately after the family came in with the body? — Ororiseng (@itumelengmakgae) November 19, 2019

Nonsense! The assessments were immediately completed when the corpse visited you? — #ThaboZA (@thabokaySA) November 19, 2019

I think it's about time I reevaluate my relationship with @OldMutualSA



This is unsettling — 🇿🇦Shockstar🏳️‍🌈 (@_reshoketswe) November 19, 2019