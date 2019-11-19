File photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA).
Johannesburg - Old Mutual has come under fire after a fed-up family was forced to resort to drastic measures after it allegedly failed to pay a funeral claim.

On Tuesday night, numerous videos emerged on Twitter showing family members carrying the body of a dead family in a body bag from Old Mutual's offices in KZN where it was dropped following the company's alleged refusal to pay out a death benefit. 

According to tweets, the policy holder roped in family members after failing to resolve the dispute with the insurance company.  

The videos, which have since gone viral, sparked outrage on social media, with users slamming the embattled company over its insensitivity towards the bereaved family. 

Old Mutual has since responded, confirming it had paid out the claim and that claims were assessed on "an individual basis". 


The company further explained the delay in settling the particular claim was because of the need to do a "further assessment". It said that 99% of funeral claims are paid out within eight hours if all the requirements are met.

Tweeps were not impressed with this, slamming the company for only speeding the process up once the family took drastic steps. 

See reactions here: 

IOL