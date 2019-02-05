Former Olympic Swimmer Terence Parkin and wife Ingrid Parkin are seen by the poolside at St Vincent School for the deaf. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Renowned athlete and Olympic medalist Terence Parkin will embark on a mammoth 1120km fundraising challenge. This comes a year after Parkin, an ambassador for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, successfully completed a 902km marathon of cycling, swimming, running and canoeing in order to raise funds for the foundation.

The funds were used for deaf and disabled children’s Learn to Swim and Water Safety programmes.

During the months that followed his 2018 challenge, Parkin visited many schools for the Deaf in South Africa, giving water safety talks and swimming lessons.

An ADreach employee will join Parkin on his epic journey.

ADreach explained that it decided to sponsor its employee Sipho Qoko because it "realises the incredible importance of advocacy around water safety" as a long-time sponsor of the Soweto Canoe and Recreation Club (SCARC), and specifically their Learn to Swim programme for children in Soweto.

"A competitive Dusi, and Non-Stop Dusi paddler, Qoko will be joining Parkin on what can only be described as a mammoth test of endurance," the company said.

Adding to this was Qoko, who said: “This initiative is important to me because we are tackling a big challenge to help raise funds for people with disabilities - people who face bigger challenges than this race every day of their lives.

"For me this is a good opportunity to do something that makes a difference in other people's lives, and I've always wanted to be someone who does that. I am very grateful to have ADreach supporting me through this journey. Their involvement with my paddling and my career so far has helped me overcome many obstacles.”

Canoe Concepts has donated a K2 canoe for Parkin to use to race the FNB Dusi. Qoko will be paddling in a K1.

The details of their epic expedition are below:

Cycling

- 4 February: St Vincent School for the Deaf, Johannesburg to Frankfort (200km)

- 5 February: Frankfort to Phuthaditjhaba (200km) and a visit to Thiboloha School for the Deaf and Blind

- 6 February: Phuthaditjhaba to Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho (140km)

- 7 February: Afriski Mountain Resort to Underberg (180km)

- 8 February: Underberg to Midmar Dam (183km)

Swimming – Midmar Mile

- 9-11 February: Midmar Mile event where Terence will swim 17.8km over 3 days

Running

- 11 February: Midmar Dam to Shooter’s Hill (26km)

- 12 February: Shooter’s Hill to Albert Falls (27km)

- 13 February: Albert Falls to Natal Canoe Club (27km) – Start of Dusi Canoe Marathon

Canoeing – Dusi Canoe Marathon

- 14 February: Natal Canoe Club to Dusi Bridge (40km)

- 15 February: Dusi Bridge to Inanda Dam (44km)

- 16 February: Inanda Dam to Blue Lagoon (36km)

The 1120km Fund Raising Challenge 2019 starts on February 4.

For more information, visit: www.kydrin.co.za/terence-parkins-1120km