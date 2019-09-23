One person was killed and four others injured after a two vehicle collision on the R59 in Meyerton. Picture: ER24

Johannesburg - One person was killed and a baby had to be lifted to hospital due to serious injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the R59 in Meyerton on Monday afternoon. Four other people were also injured in the deadly crash.

The cause of the accident is not yet known but ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when they arrived at the scene just after 2.30pm, they found that one person had already succumbed to their injuries.

"The patient was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. A baby was also found with serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by a medical helicopter.

"Two other people were found with serious injuries while another was found with minor injuries. ER24, as well as the provincial EMS, transported the injured to hospital for further medical care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics," Huyssteen said.



