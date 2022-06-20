One injured in fiery KZN accident

Durban - A man sustained serious injuries after a fiery crash involving three vehicles took place on Sunday night on the N3 near the Peter Brown off-ramp in Pietermaritzburg. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst told IOL that two trucks and one light motor vehicle were involved in the accident just before 7pm.

He said the vehicles were travelling south in the direction of Pietermaritzburg. Herbst said motorists who witnessed the scene saw a truck on fire that crashed into the other truck and what appeared to be a VW Polo. The driver of the VW Polo sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene by Netcare 911 medics. | Supplied Netcare 911 Witnesses told him that the truck was alight before the accident took place.

Herbst said the truck was carrying popcorn seeds. The driver of the VW Polo was the only person to sustain injuries. From the images supplied, the rear end of the Polo can be seen smashed in. “At 18.54 on Sunday night, Netcare 911 responded to a collision on the N3 near the Peter Brown off-ramp in Pietermaritzburg.

“Reports indicate that two trucks and a car were involved in a collision resulting in a fire. It was alleged by other motorists who witnessed the incident that the truck that slammed into the other truck and car was already alight before the collision. “Medics assessed the scene and found that one person, an adult male had sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene before being transported by private ambulance to hospital for further care,” Herbst said. Investigators at the scene of the crash. | Supplied Netcare 911 A police spokesperson in KZN, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, confirmed that the accident took place and that Townhill police attended the scene.

Ngcobo said no cases were opened. “Yesterday the Townhill police attended an accident scene, there were no injuries and there was no case opened,” Ngcobo said.

