One person bags almost R100m Powerball jackpot on the FNB banking app

Durban: Ithuba said one person woke up on Wednesday morning a multimillionaire after bagging last night’s Powerball jackpot of almost R100 million. The person won R99 983 308.10 in the July 19 draw.

National lottery operator Ithuba said the winner played via the FNB banking app and opted to select their own own numbers. They spent R150. CEO Charmaine Mabuza said that because the winner played on the FNB app, they would be notified via SMS and then contacted directly by FNB.

“The winner will then need to come through to the Ithuba offices to claim their winnings. “All winners of R50 000 and above are required to bring their proof of identity, their winning ticket or bank notification on their phone, as well as proof of banking details. “The winnings are then transferred to the player’s account within 48 hours.”

