One person has won the R110 million Powerball jackpot. Was it you?

One person has won a staggering R110 million in the Powerball jackpot.
The person will walk away with R110,904,086.10 from the April 8, 2025, draw.
According to the results, two people won in the second division, five correct numbers, and will each walk away with R352,412.00.
A total of 203,632 people had the Powerball number correct and will each win R10.
The next Powerball jackpot is an estimated R5 million.
Details of where the ticket was purchased have not been released by National Lottery Ithuba.
The winner has 365 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize before the ticket expires.
All winnings are tax-free according to Ithuba and paid out within 72 hours of a valid claim.
IOL News