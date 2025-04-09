One person has won the R110 million Powerball jackpot. Was it you?

The person will walk away with R110,904,086.10 from the April 8, 2025, draw.

One person has won a staggering R110 million in the Powerball jackpot.

According to the results, two people won in the second division, five correct numbers, and will each walk away with R352,412.00.

A total of 203,632 people had the Powerball number correct and will each win R10.

The next Powerball jackpot is an estimated R5 million.