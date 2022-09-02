One person wins R63m Powerball jackpot via banking app

According to National Lottery Ithuba the person entered the August 30 draw using the Absa banking app.

Durban – One person has won the Powerball jackpot of R 63 184 853.10.

Ithuba said players would be contacted by their bank to notify them of winnings that exceeded R249 000.

“When players play via a banking app, any winning up to R50 000 will be deposited directly into the player’s bank account.

“Some banks can pay up to R249 000.”