One person wins R63m Powerball jackpot via banking app

Durban – One person has won the Powerball jackpot of R 63 184 853.10.
According to National Lottery Ithuba the person entered the August 30 draw using the Absa banking app.
Ithuba said players would be contacted by their bank to notify them of winnings that exceeded R249 000.
“When players play via a banking app, any winning up to R50 000 will be deposited directly into the player’s bank account.
“Some banks can pay up to R249 000.”
Ithuba urged players with winnings over R250 000 to visit their nearest Ithuba regional office to process their claim with proof of identification and banking details.
“The winner will receive their winnings, tax free, in 48 to 72 hours.”
The Lotto jackpot this Saturday is estimated at R86 million
“We’re excited to see the Lotto jackpot grow at such a significant rate, as the roll-over increases the prize value,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.
IOL