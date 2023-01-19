Only in South Africa: Jungle Oats hits Twitter top trends after Sheba the tiger is euthanised

Pretoria – South Africans on Tuesday woke up to the sad news of the fatal shooting of the 8-year-old tiger, Sheba, after it escaped from its enclosure in Walkerville, south of Joburg. A wide-scale operation, tracking the feline, soon grabbed local and international news headlines after the big cat viciously attacked 37-year-old William Mokoena, landing him in hospital.

Sheba also mauled other animals including dogs and a pig, fuelling heightened interest among social media users and dominating public discourse. In typical South African style, the sadness, anger and gloom over the killing of the big was soon replaced with jest, memes and humour, as social media processed the demise of Sheba. The tiger named Sheba was euthanised after a major tracking operation. The nickname “Jungle Oats” soon topped the trends, as more and more users linked the slain feline to the tiger proudly displayed on the popular cereal brand produced by Tiger Brands.

One user, Peché Africa wrote: “Gone too soon, Jungle Oats Sheba.” Gone too soon, jungle oats 😢 Sheba 💔 pic.twitter.com/0qWhpjoYie — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) January 18, 2023 As the humour continued, Moloko Moloto posted: “We want justice for our Ms Jungle Oats”. We want justice for our Ms Jungle Oats 🙈 pic.twitter.com/wJhYodS5UH — Moloko Moloto (@moloko_moloto) January 18, 2023 Another Twitter user, @NdouLorna chipped in: “RIP jungle oats we will always remember your bravery”.

The Duchess, posted a photo, seemingly from the gate of a Jungle factory with caption: “Went past Jungle Oats home to see if memorial service preps have taken place. Nothing to see here. Bam’bulele (they have killed) uJungle Oats”. Went past Jungle Oats home to see if memorial service preps have taken place.



Nothing to see here 🐅 bam’bulele uJungle Oats 🥺 https://t.co/t6pufn5wcJ pic.twitter.com/65vi82P89t — The Duchess 👑 (@yomipapu) January 18, 2023 The Godfather weighed in: “The mainstream media won’t tell you who the owner of Sheba the Jungle Oats is …” Not to be outdone, @IamHopeNgoy_za wrote: “Eating Jungle Oats will never be the same.”

Eating jungle oats will never be the same😪 pic.twitter.com/483rN8v9mn — H O P E (@IamHopeNgoy_za) January 18, 2023 Gresham Mandy, from the Walkerville CPF, who has been on the front line of the massive search aimed at capturing the big cat, broke the news of Sheba’s killing to IOL on Wednesday morning. He said the feline was put down after it had entered a farm with six dwellings of families living there. It attacked and killed a domestic animal. “On Wednesday (today) morning around 1.55am, reports were received of activity on the Arboretum Farm in Walkers Fruit Farms. This location is 2km from where the tiger Sheba was last known to be roaming,” Mandy said.

“She had entered a farm area with six dwellings, with families living there. Sheba attacked and killed one of the domestic animals and a call was made for urgent assistance.” Members of the tracking team responded to the scene and began to track the tiger. The owner of the tiger was present, and the tiger was located near one of the houses on the farm.

“Due to the terrain and area, it was not possible to contain her or secure her safely. At 3.45am the decision was made to euthanise her while it was still safe to do so,” Mandy said. “Unfortunately, at that moment in time, darting her was not an option. Sheba had moved during the night across the hills to the west side of Fruit Farms, bringing her close to livestock and others residents in a more densely populated area. “This was not an easy decision to make at the time and the safety of the community of Walkers Fruit Farms was a priority.”