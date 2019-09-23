National Police Commissioner General Kehla Sitole.

Johannesburg - General Khehla Sitole, the man tasked with ensuring the safety of South Africans, has become a crime statistic after he suffered loss when thieves made off with his two TV sets.



No one was injured in the incident and it's believed that the thieves used the fact that the Mpumalanga house is currently under construction as an opportunity to steal.

There is no reason for South Africa to continue operating, it must close shop. Some thugs managed to enter the house of national police commissioner Khehla Sitole where they stole two televisions. pic.twitter.com/cl8t8yM47A — Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) September 23, 2019





The theft is alleged to have occurred when Sitole was in Cape Town.





"Actually it was not a break-in, however, two television sets were stolen. The National Commissioner's house is currently under construction and therefore we are exploring certain possibilities. We believe that this was purely opportunistic," police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naudi said.



