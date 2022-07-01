Oscar Pistorius meets with Steenkamps as part of victim-offender-dialogue process

Johannesburg - The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that Ocsar Pistorius has completed the Victim-Offender-Dialogue with the Steenkamp family and has been transferred back to the Atteridgeville Correctional facility.
Pistorius was moved in November last year to the Correctional centre in the St Albans Eastern Cape for the purposes of a Victim-Offender-Dialogue (VOD) as the victims are based in Gqeberha.
The VOD process is one required for inmates to undergo as part of their rehabilitation to assist them in understanding the harm they have caused to their victims and the society at large.
Pistorius will continue serving his sentence at the Centre of origin, Atteridgeville Correctional Centre as participating in the VOD does not equate to an end of sentence nor parole placement.
IOL