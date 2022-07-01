Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Oscar Pistorius meets with Steenkamps as part of victim-offender-dialogue process

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius looks on ahead of his manslaughter sentencing hearing for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius looks on ahead of his manslaughter sentencing hearing for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg - The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that Ocsar Pistorius has completed the Victim-Offender-Dialogue with the Steenkamp family and has been transferred back to the Atteridgeville Correctional facility.

Pistorius was moved in November last year to the Correctional centre in the St Albans Eastern Cape for the purposes of a Victim-Offender-Dialogue (VOD) as the victims are based in Gqeberha.

Story continues below Advertisement

The VOD process is one required for inmates to undergo as part of their rehabilitation to assist them in understanding the harm they have caused to their victims and the society at large.

Pistorius will continue serving his sentence at the Centre of origin, Atteridgeville Correctional Centre as participating in the VOD does not equate to an end of sentence nor parole placement.

IOL

More on this

Related Topics:

crimeDepartment of Correctional Services

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta