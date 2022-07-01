Oscar Pistorius meets with Steenkamps as part of victim-offender-dialogue process

Johannesburg - The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that Ocsar Pistorius has completed the Victim-Offender-Dialogue with the Steenkamp family and has been transferred back to the Atteridgeville Correctional facility.

Pistorius was moved in November last year to the Correctional centre in the St Albans Eastern Cape for the purposes of a Victim-Offender-Dialogue (VOD) as the victims are based in Gqeberha.