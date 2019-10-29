Eben Etzebeth. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - Social media users have reacted in outrage to Totalsports's announcement that it would be removing posters of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth from its stores following media controversy around him. 

Totalsports on Tuesday morning released a statement on its social media statement, saying: "The media controversy surrounding Eben Etzebeth has been felt in our stores. As a brand, we don’t do controversies, we do sport. We made the decision to remove his poster.

"Without taking sides/passing judgement [sic], we wanted to ensure all our customers feel comfortable in our stores."

Etzebeth has been accused of being part of an alleged race-based assault in Langebaan, just days before the Springbok World Cup announcement. 

Four people alleged Etzebeth and a group of other men assaulted, pistol-whipped and racially abused them early on a Sunday morning. 

It is also alleged that he called 42-year-old Enver Wilsnach a “hotnot”. 

Following this, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announced it would be taking Etzebeth to the Equality Court, a move the rugby player is challenging in the South Gauteng High Court.

Etzebeth is part of the Springboks team currently taking part in the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The company's terse statement was met with massive outrage on social media, with many tweeps vowing to boycott the store over the move:

Not all social media users were outraged at the move, some praised the company for taking a stand against alleged racism.

IOL