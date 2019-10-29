Johannesburg - Social media users have reacted in outrage to Totalsports's announcement that it would be removing posters of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth from its stores following media controversy around him.
Totalsports on Tuesday morning released a statement on its social media statement, saying: "The media controversy surrounding Eben Etzebeth has been felt in our stores. As a brand, we don’t do controversies, we do sport. We made the decision to remove his poster.
"Without taking sides/passing judgement [sic], we wanted to ensure all our customers feel comfortable in our stores."