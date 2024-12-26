Over 20 shacks burnt down in KwaZulu-Natal after resident falls asleep while cooking

More than 20 shacks were destroyed in flames after a drunk resident fell asleep while cooking around 2am in Masinenge informal settlement at Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal. Spokesperson for Transport and Human Settlements, Ndabezinhle Sibiya said there were no fatalities or injuries reported.

"We are in constant communication with the National Department of Human Settlements. We appreciate the fact that the national minister Thembi Simelane has dispatched a senior manager to ensure quick intervention." "A team from the national department is working with dedicated teams from the provincial department of human settlements, Ugu District and Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality," said Sibiya. He said the intervention team expedited the profiling and verification of victims, with 16 residents currently verified.

The teams also provided temporary shelter, warm blankets, food, and other necessities. Meanwhile, MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma met with the affected residents. He was accompanied by the Mayor of Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, councillor Zodwa Mzindle, local councillors, and provincial members from the Human Settlements.

In another incident in Limpopo, police at Villa Nora in the Waterberg District have opened an inquest docket after two children, aged two and four, were burnt beyond recognition. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the horrific incident happened at the minor children’s residence in Vianeen village on December 1, 2024. “Police responded to the scene at approximately 8:30pm. Upon arrival, they found community members gathered at the house, extinguishing the fire,” said Ledwaba.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the mother had left her six children inside the house. The eldest of the six children is 12 years old. Police said the woman went to a spaza shop to collect social grant money. “When she left, a candle was lit. Upon returning from the shop, she found her six-roomed house engulfed in flames, with community members who extinguished the fire,” said Ledwaba.