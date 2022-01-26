Over 4 500 new Covid-19 cases recorded in country yesterday

Cape Town – Over 4 500 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in South Africa on Wednesday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). “Today, the institute reports 4 514 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 590 399,” NICD states.

The majority of yesterday’s new cases originate from Gauteng (1 376), Western Cape (645) and KwaZulu-Natal (567) – an ongoing pattern from the country’s most populated provinces. In the last 24 hours, 42 686 tests were conducted that, once taking into account the number of new cases, represent a positivity rate of 10.6%. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 94 deaths and of these, 20 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the institute says.

An increase of 183 hospital admissions was experienced in South Africa’s hospitals. However, NICD data reflects a continued daily decrease in the total number of currently admitted patients. The total number of currently admitted patients in hospitals per day: Monday: 6 387

Tuesday: 6 284

Wednesday: 6 035 Meanwhile, South Africa administered 81 012 vaccines in the last 24 hours – the majority of which occurred in Gauteng (24 265), KwaZulu-Natal (11 564) and the Western Cape (10 953).