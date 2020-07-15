Over 7,000 South African police contract Covid-19

A total of 7,021 South African police officers have tested positive to Covid-19 while 53 have passed away, said the police minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday in Pretoria at a press conference on plans to combat Covid-19 and compliance.

Cele noted that 4,949 police officers have been quarantined while 150 have been hospitalised.

"This pandemic is indiscriminate, no one is immune. It even attacks those entrusted with protecting us. A number of justice, crime prevention and security cluster officials have tested positive, the good news is that many of them have fully recovered and are back in the front line serving their communities," he said.

Cele mentioned that 3,688 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in South African jails including the 1,485 inmates and 2,203 prison warders. Among them, 15 inmates and 31 officials have died of Covid-19.

He called for all to cooperate to flatten the Covid-19 curve.