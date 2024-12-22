Over 84,000 motorists stopped, 600 vehicles impounded as Mpumalanga clamps down on dangerous driving

More than 84,000 vehicles have been stopped and checked in various operations throughout Mpumalanga, provincial traffic authorities said on Sunday. These campaigns also saw over 15,000 traffic fines issued to motorists for a wide range of offences, including speeding, skipping red lights and failing to wear seat belts, the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said.

In addition, 35 drivers have been arrested for reckless driving. Of these, 24 were taken in for suspected drunken driving. The operations also focused on unroadworthy vehicles, including those with worn-out tyres, and 250 vehicles were discontinued, while around 600 were impounded by authorities, Arrive Alive reported. Furthermore, 26,000 heavy vehicles went through various weight bridges throughout the province.

Nationwide, over 940 drivers have been arrested for drunk driving during the first two weeks of December, with 230 detained for speeding. "We are satisfied with how the plan is being implemented and the level of cooperation among all stakeholders. Our law enforcement officers and emergency personnel will continue to work around the clock to save lives on the road," said Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Jackie Macie. Friday saw traffic peak significantly on most routes, with some roads recording over 4,500 vehicles per hour in the afternoon.