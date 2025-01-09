Overcrowding and late placements: concerns for the 2025 school year in the Western Cape

With the start of a new school year looming, the concerns and challenges shared by parents, teachers, and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) have put into focus the rough shape the education sector finds itself in. Educators and parents have listed a litany of concerns many highlight the lack of adequate, school fees, uniforms, late placements, overcrowding, administrative pressures, behavioural issues and academic pressures.

The WCED itself has shared that it is concerned about socio-economic challenges, budgetary restraints, late placements and ensuring new schools are being built. One teacher with nine years’ teaching experience shared that while the district office has been active with workshops or online meetings to check in, they don’t feel fully supported when it comes to their school. “Often, the teachers who are dedicated and do their roles well, end up getting overloaded. Management teams should take teacher wellbeing into consideration when splitting workload whether it be academics, sports or overall roles within the school.”

The teacher added that late placements are a concern, but that they have also noticed a decline as a lot of schools reach maximum class size prior to the new year starting. “The concern is that class sizes have greatly increased due to the influx of population in the Western Cape and putting pressure on the WCED as there aren’t enough schools for the number of learners, particularly high schools. I found with learners attempting to enrol in the Helderberg region with no avail. “Many are still without a high school and need to do online if possible.”

WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said: “The WCED had placed 97% of all Grade 1 and 8 learners in the province by 4 December 2024. This figure has, however, changed, with placements being made thereafter. Therefore, it has been reduced. The figures are currently being verified. “It is not yet clear how many additional extremely late applications we will receive, and in which areas these learners will reside. On average, if we consider the last four years, we receive an additional 1 300 late applications in Grade 1 and 2 600 in Grade 8. But every year, it is different, so it remains to be seen who will apply late.” She added that there is currently some movement in the system as schools finalise their promotion and progression lists, which may provide additional spaces for learners still requiring placement.

However, an educator, part of the provincial executive or a teachers union, said many teachers feel the support from the district office and WCED is inadequate. “While policies and guidelines are provided, the practical support to address challenges like overcrowding, insufficient resources, and teacher shortages is lacking.” The educator added: “Late placements disrupt the teaching and learning process significantly. Now, schools got the shock that they must admit learners from undocumented people, which is criminal to say the least.”

The educator highlighted that teachers face administrative burdens, learners integration and a strain on resources. “Teachers must continuously adjust class lists, seating plans, and resource allocations, which delays the start of structured lessons… Overcrowded classrooms become even more unmanageable with late placements, leading to a lack of desks, textbooks, and individualised attention.” The WCED said that they would be reviewing the numbers of learners at schools in the province, following the 10-day snap survey.

“The survey is done after 10 school days, to allow the system to settle. On the 10th school day, schools then provide data on learner numbers in each grade,” Hammond said. “The WCED then uses that data to determine where we need to allocate additional resources, such as furniture and equipment, etc. We also use the data to determine where there could be further placement opportunities.” The WCED is also scheduled to complete six new schools and 180 additional classrooms at existing schools in time for the start of the school year next week.

“We aim to complete a further three new schools and 85 additional classrooms at existing schools by the end of March 2025. This brings the total to nine new schools and 265 additional classrooms for learners in the 2025 school year.” Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier opening the Perivale Primary School’s new building in Lotus River back in 2022. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Hammond added that the department is also ready to tackle any new requirements that may come in, “due to late applications or unexpected demand or needs in certain communities”. “Parents also have a role to play in preparing for the new school year. We appeal to parents to ensure that they refer to past correspondence from their child’s school regarding what will be required of them to prepare accordingly for the start of the school year.”

Two Cape parents, however, have shared that while they are setting their children up for success, it doesn’t come without its challenges. Kate*, parent to a 10 year-old girl, said that while she has already sorted out stationery and uniform costs, school fees are definitely a worry. “Juggling school fees, aftercare costs, and extra murals can be a challenge. Thankfully, I’ve set aside some money from my December bonus, which should help cover these expenses — or at least give me the option to apply for an exemption if needed.

“My main hope is that my daughter’s new teacher will communicate effectively with us parents. My daughter is starting Grade 4 this year, and while we’re not entirely sure what to expect, one thing is clear, we need to work harder and smarter this year.” Meghan*, whose children are starting Grades 4 and 10 this year, said: “My youngest, a girl, isn’t too keen to start the new year because they’ve been instructed to start wearing full uniform, meaning she has to wear a dress. I initially put her in the school because of their diversity and gender neutrality over the school uniform, so I’m fighting for them to rethink the new policy. “The school uniform is a big issue for me. I’m scared once they institute the policy, it will leave a lot of kids open to bullying and encourage body shaming. As far as their academics go, I just want my kids to focus on their schoolwork and being happy and fulfilled.”

The shelves of local retailers are once again brimming with an array of school uniforms as the start of the academic year looms. File Picture: Simone Kley / Independent Newspapers Meghan* added that high school learners need more support from teaching staff and empathy goes a long way. She added: “I think they push the learners too much. Had I known it was an academic school, would’ve rather put my son in another school.” A pupil, who is starting Grade 11 this year, shared that they are conflicted about going back to school because of the academic pressure.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again, but because the workload is getting bigger and the work itself is harder, that’ll be tough… I hope that I can do my best in academics while taking part in afterschool activities, and hopefully find a balance between the two.” Hammond added: “It is time to start preparing our children for next week, by reverting back to earlier bedtime schedules and daily reading activities. “Our teachers and schools have time and again shown how committed and resilient they are, and we are confident that their unwavering commitment to their learners will continue to shine through. Let’s make 2025 a successful and positive school year!”