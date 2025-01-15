Panga attack leaves elderly woman with broken arm

Mandilakhe Tshwete A reward of R10 000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who brutally attacked an elderly couple in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old woman and her 73-year-old husband were taking a morning stroll on Challenge Drive when the suspect attempted to steal her handbag. CCTV footage captured the horrifying incident, showing the attacker wearing an orange hoodie, running toward the couple with a panga in hand. The video shows the suspect grabbing the handbag and attacking the woman with the weapon as she clings to her bag. Her husband intervenes, leading to a violent struggle during which the woman is dragged to the ground.

The attacker flees with the woman’s hat. A passing motorist stopped to assist the injured victims, who were then rushed to a nearby Mediclinic in a private vehicle. Otto Olivier, spokesperson for the Plettenberg Bay Crime Prevention Association (PBCPA), condemned the attack:

“On Tuesday morning, an elderly couple was attacked on Challenge Drive during an attempted robbery. They fought back fiercely and the perpetrator fled. “Within minutes, aid was provided to the injured and distraught couple, who were rushed to Mediclinic. Responders immediately flooded the area, conducting a meticulous search of escape routes. SAPS is actively investigating and our new station commander, Colonel May, has made all available resources accessible to ensure justice is served. “The victims are traumatised and have received the care they need. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

The PBCPA is seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect seen in the CCTV footage. “We are requesting information on the individual in the attached picture, as we believe he can assist in the ongoing investigation. A R10 000 reward is offered for the successful apprehension and prosecution of the assailant. “Please contact SAPS Plettenberg Bay if you have any information. Plettenberg Bay is known as one of the safest residential and holiday destinations in South Africa, but we must remain vigilant. Older residents are encouraged to carry pepper spray and stay alert when walking or shopping.”