Parliament’s sports committee happy Netball SA president has recovered from Covid-19

Johannesburg - Parliament’s sports committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane has expressed excitement about news of the Netball SA’s president recovery from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The federation’s president, Cecilia Molelekwa, had tested positive for the virus after she returned to the country from a trip to the United Kingdom.

The UK has more than 51 000 cases of the virus, and over 5000 deaths to date, while the global spread of the virus sits at over 1.3 million infections and over 73 000 deaths.

Dlulane said she was ‘excited’ over Molelekwa’s recovery and said it was testament that governments intervention efforts were working.

South Africa has over 1600 cases and 11 deaths from the virus.

Said Dlulane: “We are excited for Netball SA and the sporting fraternity for Ms Molelekwa’s recovery. Self-isolation, quarantine and social distancing are proving to be effective controls for COVID-19.”

South Africa is currently on Day 11 of a 21-day lockdown declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the spread of the virus.

The committee also called on athletes and artists to spread the message about government’s efforts to combat the virus.

IOL