Passenger shot dead in moving car, Eastern Cape police on the lookout for suspects

Durban - Police officials in the Eastern Cape are on the lookout for possible suspects linked to a shooting that took place on Thursday night, where one person was reportedly shot dead inside a moving vehicle. According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, three men were travelling eastbound on the M4 freeway towards the Summerstrand area in a Grey VW Polo hatch. A 27-year-old driver, 34year-old Makilone Emanuel and one other passenger.

“Suddenly, they heard a loud noise that sounded like a tyre burst but immediately realised that they had been shot at. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into the railings on the side,” Van Rensberg said. After crashing the car near the Mount Road offramp, the driver and other passenger ran away and hid. Sometime later, they returned to find Emanual dead in the back seat of the Polo, “with multiple gunshot wounds”. IOL asked Van Rensburg if the two other people told them how long they waited before returning to the scene of the crash.

She said: “They just said that when the vehicles (law enforcement) arrived at the crime scene, only then they came back to the vehicle, and only then did they realised that the other passenger was shot and killed.” Police said Emanual was identified to be a resident of Makangiso Street in Motherwell, around 20km from where the incident took place. A case of murder and attempted murder was opened up at the Mount Road Police station.

Van Rensberg said that there are no other witnesses besides the driver and passenger at this stage. She said police are also investigating what gun was used to kill Emanual. IOL