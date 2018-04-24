JOHANNESBURG - Management of OR Tambo International Airport has advised passengers of possible delays in reaching the airport on Wednesday due to a national strike called by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Saftu has called for the general strike in protest against the implementation of a national minimum wage of R20 per hour, or R3,500 a month, which it says is inadequate.

The labour federation is also opposing proposed amendments to labour laws.

Leigh Gunkel-Keuler, spokesperson for OR Tambo International Airport, said that while it did not anticipate flight delays, management would monitor the impact of the strike throughout the day.

“As this is a national strike, there is some potential impact on road transport. This could have an impact on the time it takes to travel to the airport," Gunkel-Keuler said.

"We would advise passengers to play it safe, to anticipate potential delays and leave earlier for the airport than they would under normal circumstances."

In Johannesburg, witnesses trying to get to work reported blockages on some roads.

One said Tunney road in Elandsfontein had been blocked with concrete, forcing trucks to make a U-turn. Elsewhere, a small group of protesters was burning old tyres on a road, while another witness said trucks were being stoned on Barbara road near the airport.

Gunkel-Keuler said management at O.R. Tambo was planning for minimal disruption of airport operations.

"As a national key point we have contingency plans that can be activated immediately should the situation warrant such action," Gunkel-Keuler said.

Meanwhile, a strike by bus drivers affiliated to the South African Transport Workers Union (Satawu), which has crippled public transport, entered its eight-day on Wednesday as wage negotiations continued between employers and workers.

African News Agency/ANA