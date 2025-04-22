Patient beats nurse: Man arrested for assaulting nurse at Malamulele Hospital

A man who was a patient has been arrested in Limpopo after he allegedly assaulted a nurse at Malamulele Hospital. Limpopo health spokesperson, Kapudi Moagi, said that in the early hours of Monday morning, the patient who had been admitted to the male ward after being involved in an accident refused treatment.

"During this time, he assaulted a nurse, claiming his belongings were missing," said Moagi. Police were alerted, leading to the arrest of the patient for physical assault. Meanwhile, Limpopo MEC for Health, Dieketseng Mashego, has welcomed the quick arrest of the alleged assailant.

“We must ensure the safety of our healthcare workers. Violence against them will not be tolerated. I appreciate the prompt action taken by SAPS in this situation,” said Mashego. “The department is committed to maintaining a safe environment for both patients and healthcare staff.” Last month, IOL reported that Fannie Malope Seribishane, the 57-year-old man, accused of brutally killing a nurse, is set to undergo trial in the High Court in Limpopo.

Seribishane was served with an indictment to appear before the Polokwane-based court from August 4 until August 8, facing charges of murder, domestic violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition. “Members of the provincial tracking team, together with the murder and robbery unit, arrested the 56-year-old man for the brutal murder of a 52-year-old female victim at Lebowakgomo policing area,” Ledwaba said at the time. “On October 23, 2024 at about 5pm, the female nurse by profession met her untimely death while she was on her way to work at Lebowakgomo Hospital.”