Petrol price to increase by R1.18 a litre from Wednesday

Cape Town – The retail price of both grades of petrol sold in South Africa will increase by R1.18 a litre from Wednesday, while the wholesale price of diesel will increase by between 21 and 22 cents per litre, the Energy Department said on Monday.

The department said the retail price of illuminating paraffin, which is still used by millions of poor people for cooking and lighting, would increase by between 40 and 54 cents, while gas would increase by R1.98.

"The average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review. The rand appreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period," the department said.

"The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for the period 30 April, 2020 to 28 May, 2020 was 18.1715, compared to 18.4771 during the previous period.

"This led to a lower contribution to the basic fuel prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 7.18 c/l, 6.90 c/l and 5.52 c/l respectively."