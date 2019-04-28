File picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - The price of both grades of petrol - 93 octane and 95 octane unleaded (ULP) and lead replacement petrol (LRP) - will increase by 54c/l with effect from midnight on Wednesday, the energy department has announced. Diesel 0.05% sulphur will increase by 1c/l, while the price of diesel 0.005% sulphur would remain unchanged, the department said in a statement on Sunday.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin would increase by 3c/l and the single maximum national retail price (SMNRP) of illuminating paraffin would increase by 4c/l.

The maximum retail price for LPGas would increase by 84c/kg.

African News Agency (ANA)