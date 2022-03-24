Phoenix family held up in home by bogus eThekwini municipal officials

Durban - A family from Phoenix, north of Durban, was held up inside their home on Thursday morning by six armed robbers who posed as officials of the eThekwini Municipality. Reports from a responding private security firm, KZN VIP, indicate that the suspects made away with an undisclosed amount of valuables and an Identity Document.

The suspects also robbed the employees at the premises of three cell phones, KZN VIP’s Gareth Naidoo told IOL. The incident took place at around 7:30 on Thursday morning on Nedlen Road. The suspects approached the house in a white Isuzu bakkie bearing a NDM number plate (Natal Durban Metro). According to a document which the six suspects used to enter the house, they requested to enter the home to conduct an electrical inspection.

“Please note that an inspection for ** Nedlen Road, Lenham, Phoenix, 4068, has been granted. N.B. Inspectors will carry out an investigation for +/- 25 minutes. Your cooperation will be highly appreciated,” the letter which had a municipal stamp on the top left corner said. The letter did not have an official signature. Naidoo explained that the homeowner denied them entry, which is when the suspects drew out guns and forced their way into the house.

The occupants of the house were also allegedly bound with handcuffs. The suspects then began searching the house for valuables. They also attempted to find the keys to the cars which were parked in the yard, but did not find them. The suspects then fled the scene. Independent Media has contacted the South African Police Service (SAPS) to confirm the incident and is awaiting a reply.

Spokesperson for the eThekwini Municipality Msawakhe Mayisela offered his sympathies to the family and urged them and others to remain vigilant. Mayisela said residents should not let anyone on to their property if they have not reported a fault. He said any authorised municipal worker will be in possession of an ID tag with a photograph, ID or employee number with the Municipal logo.