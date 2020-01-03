FILE - In this undated file photo South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed is photographed in Johannesburg. Mohamed has returned to South Africa according to a family statement released Friday Jan. 3, 2020, after being held captive by Islamic State group for three-years in Syria. (AP FILE Photo)

JOHANNESBURG — South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed has returned to the country after being held captive for three years in Syria. Mohamed was kidnapped by the Islamic State group in 2017 in Syria, where he had traveled to photograph the conflict there.

Mohamed's family in Johannesburg confirmed through a media statement that he has arrived back in South Africa.

Mohamed escaped from captivity with the help of Turkish intelligence officials, according to local media reports.

Turkish officials had been coordinating with the South African government for Mohamed's return, according to South African media.