Pick n Pay stores to open early for pensioners and Sassa beneficiaries

Cape Town – Supermarket chain Pick n Pay will open its stores early on Monday and Tuesday to accommodate pensioners and SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant beneficiaries, the company said on Friday. Pensioners and disabled grant beneficiaries will have the opportunity to use stores exclusively between 7am and 8am for groceries and essentials on Monday and Tuesday. From Wednesday to Friday, all stores will open at 7am to accommodate those receiving social grants. The company reminded customers that they can use their Sassa card to pay for grocery items directly. “We are opening early to help our customers get their grants in a less crowded environment. All stores will be well stocked and prepared for the week so that customers can get the groceries they want during one shop.

"We understand that customers are looking for real value now, so we’ve introduced great deals on essential pantry items and fresh produce, such as fruit and vegetables, to help customers save,” said retail executive John Bradshaw.

The company said the health and safety of its customers remain a top priority.

“Physical-distancing measures include floor markers, queueing and shopping with a trolley and limiting the number of customers in store if required.

"There will be demarcated areas for queues outside stores and marshals will facilitate any queues to help maintain physical distancing,” the company said.

Hand sanitiser will be available as customers enter the stores as well as at all till points. The company also called on customers to wear masks when entering its stores.

African News Agency (ANA)