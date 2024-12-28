PICS: Lucky break for massive Southern African python caught in electric fence

A massive Southern African python is recovering after being electrocuted while slithering through a fence at a private conservation area. Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans, said the reptile was spotted by a fence patroller.

"This conservation area is well fenced, with a number of protected species inside. There is clear fencing and electric fencing," said Evans. "Unfortunately, this python tried getting through. It got incredibly far out through the tiny gap in the fencing, likely due to the adrenaline of being shocked." He said many times, in such cases, pythons die.

"However, the staff at this place are sharp. The fence patroller called his colleagues for help, and also called one of the technicians to turn off the electric fencing. I was also called," he said. Evans said the staff were able to switch off the electric fencing and tried to get the snake out but without much success. He arrived on scene with vet, Dr Carla Goede, and they were shocked with how far the female snake had slithered through the fence.

He said despite their best efforts to squeeze and pull the snake out, they could not move it any further. "Fortunately, the technician had the right gear to cut the clear-vu. I pressed the python's body down, to create a gap, and he managed to cut," Evans said. "Then, Carla and I managed to pull the python out easily. The poor python was almost lifeless, apart from the occasional flicker of the tongue."

Without his python box on hand, Evans' only option was to squeeze the over three-metre-long snake into a bucket but Dr Goede was concerned at the weight this would put on the snake's already compromised cardiovascular system. "Instead she plopped the snake onto her lap so she was able to monitor its heart rate and breathing," Evans said. He said the next day, the snake was recovering and extremely lively.