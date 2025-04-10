PICS: Police seize counterfeit goods worth over R50 million in nationwide operations

In a series of operations over the past few months, authorities have seized counterfeit goods valued at more than R50 million. The National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods team seized counterfeit goods worth more than R7 million, following a community tip-off. On Wednesday, the National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods team seized counterfeit goods worth more than R7 million, following a community tip-off.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, said the recent takedown operation targeted shops in Pretoria Central and Centurion. The recent takedown operation targeted shops in Pretoria Central and Centurion. "More than 2 000 items were seized that include high-end counterfeit clothing, shoes, handbags, caps, watches, sunglasses, and belts as well as toys," said van Wyk. She added that last month, the team, with support from various internal and external stake holders, seized counterfeit goods worth more than R43 million across different parts of the country.

"Police, together with its crime-fighting partners, remains committed to dismantling the illegal trade of counterfeit goods to protect consumers, legitimate businesses, and the economy of this country," she added. Last month, the team, with support from various internal and external stake holders, seized counterfeit goods worth more than R43 million across different parts of the country. Last month, police seized illicit cigarettes worth R4.5 million during a takedown operation in Brits in the North West. The operation was led by the National Counterfeit Goods Unit, with support from Crime Intelligence and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

“A multi-disciplinary team, comprising SAPS members from various specialised units, including the National Intervention Unit (NIU), Tactical Response Team (TRT), K9 Unit, Rapid Rail Police Unit, and Flying Squad deployed in North West as part of OPERATION VALA UMGODI also formed part of the operation,” SAPS said in a statement. The unit said three Bangladeshi nationals were also arrested for contravening the Immigration Act. Meanwhile, a 44-year-old foreign national truck driver was arrested at Beitbridge Port of Entry, for allegedly attempting to smuggle illicit cigarettes valued at over R2 million.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the man was driving a freight liner truck with Gauteng registration and presented a manifest indicating that the truck was empty. However, Ledwaba said a thorough search revealed that the truck was laden with pallets and several boxes positioned in front of the pallets. “The vehicle was subsequently taken to the commercial ramp where it was opened, revealing it was loaded with 460 boxes,” he said.

Each box, when opened, Ledwaba said, contained 100 cartoons of Remington Gold cigarettes. Ledwaba said the estimated value of the illicit cigarettes the man was allegedly attempting to smuggle was R2,139,000. [email protected]