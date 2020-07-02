Pikitup closes Roodepoort depot after employee dies of Covid-19 and 45 workers are infected

Johannesburg - Pikitup has closed it’s Roodepoort depot after a worker died of Covid-19 while 45 others have been infected. The waste management entity initially closed the depot on June 15 when one employee had tested positive for the virus after Pikitup’s medical personnel had conducted screening and testing after at the site. The employee has since died. The City of Joburg said on Thursday that following the incident, the Roodepoort depot was closed for 14 days and all employees were ordered to self-isolate. “During the closure, Pikitup continued with the mass screening and testing of employees who had direct contact with the infected employees. A further 15 cases were confirmed positive and by Wednesday July 1, an additional 30 Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed.

This brings the total number of employees infected by the virus to 45.

The City said it was against this backdrop that Pikitup resolved to continue with the closure of the Roodepoort depot for a further 14 days. The depot was supposed to have resumed operations on July 2.

“The decision to close the depot is in line with Pikitup’s risk management approach to ensure that the danger of spreading the virus is contained.

“In the interim, augmented services will be deployed to ensure that the Pikitup services continue in areas serviced by the depot.

Pikitup’s Health and Wellness department will provide continuous monitoring services to all the employees during the isolation period and where Covid-19 symptoms are observed, such employees will be subjected to testing.

The Marlboro deport has also been shut down after a positive case was also confirmed there.

It will be reopened on Monday.

"Waste collection services will be rendered through augmented services in all the areas serviced by the depot.

"The Pikitup board of directors through its chairperson is concerned about the rise in infections despite the measures that have been put in place by management. The board encourages all employees to adhere to the health protocols as provided by the health team, to maintain social distancing, wear face masks at all times, wash hands with soap and water or alternatively use sanitisers.

"Pikitup will do all that is necessary to ensure that employees are protected and supported during these trying times. Our prayers and sympathies go to all affected and infected employees and their families."

