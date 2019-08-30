File photo: Pexels

Durban -

Serial highway rapist Moses Mavila, 29, has been slapped with life imprisonment for 32 counts of rape in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court this afternoon, plus 15 years each for 27 counts of robbery and 10 years each for 2 counts of attempted rape/assault.

In handing down the hefty sentence, Magistrate Bilkish Asmal highlighted that Mavila never showed any remorse during the trial for his long crime spree from 2013 to 2019 during which he would rape and rob each victim, after luring them into the bushes along the M19 highway with the promise of a job.

“His monstrous deeds will haunt his victims for the rest of their lives,” said Asmal, describing him as a “sexual predator”.

Mavila stared straight ahead during proceedings, but when the magistrate left the courtroom he started making comments towards the packed gallery, ending with “I’ll be back” as he was escorted out by police.

The court was packed with his victims and their supporters as well as the provincial MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza. Members of both the ANC and DA were also at the court to offer their support to victims and demand the end of violence against women and children.

Mavila had pleaded guilty to more than 60 cases of robbery and rape earlier this year.