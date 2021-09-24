’Please pray for my lovely Lauren’: Graham Dickason’s heartfelt message at vigil for his 3 young daughters in New Zealand

Durban - Graham Dickason, the Pretoria orthopedic surgeon who found his three young daughters dead in their new home in Timaru in the Canterbury region of New Zealand a week ago, has made plea for prayers for him and his wife, Lauren - who has been arrested in connection with their murders. Dickason said that he had forgiven his wife for the murders and urged the public to do the same, adding that Lauren was also a “victim” in this tragedy.

Lauren, herself a medical doctor, has been charged for the murders of their twins Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liane, 6. Dickason who had recently emmigrated to New Zealand with his wife and three daughters, broke his silence at a candlelight vigil outside the home where the three young girls were found murdered last Thursday. A letter he had written was read out at the vigil, which according to New Zealand media, was attended by hundreds of people.

In the letter published by local media, Dickason said that he and Lauren’s life was turned upside down on September 16, when their “three precious angels were ripped away from us”. "In this time of terrible tragedy and adversity, I can only ask for prayer for myself, my family, and my friends - prayer for strength, and for healing. "Please also pray for my lovely Lauren, as I honestly believe that she is a victim of this tragedy as well,” he said.

"People that know her well will testify to that - I have no doubt. I've already forgiven her, and I urge you, in your own time, to do the same. It is the key to healing from this loss we have all experienced. "For the people touched and affected by this - look after yourself. Look after your wives, your husbands, your partners. Look after your children. "For those with faith in Jesus Christ - hold on to that. For the parents with young kids - remember them. Remember to let them run free, remember to let them play wild, allow them to laugh as much as they can. And they are never too young to be introduced to Jesus.

"I thank you for your love and support," said Dickason who also thanked “the people of Timaru, New Zealanders, South Africans and many people from all over the world". "We have been blessed with love and support. My faith in humanity has been restored, I thank you all." Lauren appeared in the Timaru District Court last Saturday and has been remanded into custody for psychiatric evaluation.