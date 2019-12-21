Sasha-Lee Olivier

With Miss SA 2019 and Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, being based in New York for a year, Sasha-Lee Olivier takes over her duties locally. Olivier recently took part in the Miss World pageant in London where she was placed in the top 40, but did not progress further.

The model made history when she became the first plus-sized contestant to take part in the Miss SA pageant in August, walking away with the runner-up spot.

She now takes on the duties of Miss SA 2019 until a new Miss SA is crowned next year.

The same thing happened in 2017, when Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe, and the runner-up in the Miss SA contest, Adé van Heerden, took over her duties locally, interrupting her medical internship to do so.