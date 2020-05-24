Police commissioner orders manhunt for gunmen who killed KZN cop
Pretoria - Police National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla John Sitole has ordered "a manhunt" for suspects who murdered a 32-year-old police officer in KwaNyuswa in the Hillcrest policing precinct in KwaZulu-Natal.
Spokesperson for the police, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said in a statement on Sunday that Constable Xolani Zulu- who was off-duty at the time - had returned to his home on Friday around 19.30 "when he was met by gunfire by at least two men at the gate".
"It is alleged that the two gunmen arrived at the constable's house and waited for him to return. The suspects, using what appeared to be a rifle and a handgun, and without warning, opened fire on the constable, killing him instantly," he said.
Police were informed and the station management immediately mobilised all the necessary resources to attend to the crime scene as per the SAPS 72-hour activation plan, Naidoo said.
Zulu, a married father of three young children, was stationed at KwaNdengezi Police Station and had been a police officer for eight years.
Sitole conveyed his condolences to the Zulu family and instructed SAPS KwaZulu-Natal management to afford his family the support needed during their time of mourning and beyond.
“I have been assured that the management of KwaNdengezi Police Station have arranged for our employee health and wellness to give bereavement support to the family of Constable Zulu,” he said.
“I am confident that the immediate implementation of the 72-hour activation plan, which includes the mobilisation of crime intelligence, forensic services, and the Hawks [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation], will yield positive results," Sitole said.
Police have appealed to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact police on the MySAPS APP or on the SAPS Crime Stop number 086-00-10111. All information received would be treated with confidentiality.