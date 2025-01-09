Police committee slams VIP officers' handling of Khayelitsha man caught in ANC 'scuffle'

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, has slammed VIP police officers for how they handled the irate resident seen shouting at African National Congress (ANC) officials in Khayelitsha, earlier this week. "While I acknowledge that ensuring the security of the protectee is paramount, it should be done within reason and the confines of the law," Cameron said.

IOL reported that the Khayelitsha man can be seen and heard on camera shouting at ANC officials at his family home in the township, ahead of the ANC's 113th birthday celebrations at the Mandela Park Stadium. In the clip, the man enters the home and demands that the officials leave. "Leave! Leave Leave! You cannot push me in my mother's house. You must leave! All of you!" the man shouts as men who appear to be bodyguards, grab the man.

He then shouts at them, telling them they cannot ask him to leave. "I don't want to hear anything, you must leave," the man shouts. It later emerged that Deputy President Paul Mashatile was one of the officials visiting the home.

He has since apologised to the man and his family. Cameron said VIP protection members acted irrationally and outside the limit of their power. "Also, the incident puts into question the security protocols around a VIP and whether those protocols are followed.

"It is undeniable that the SAPS spends an inordinate amount of money protecting a few politicians despite the rampant crime in areas like Khayelitsha, Nyanga, and Langa. Ordinary citizens are then prevented access to their elected representatives by these security officials. This then puts into question who the public representatives are really representing," he said. Cameron highlighted the need for accountability with police. [email protected]