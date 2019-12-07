CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested and appeared briefly in court in Cape Town this week for illegally selling pirate internet streaming devices and online content subscriptions, the MultiChoice group (MCG) said in a statement.
The investigation followed information received by the South African Police Service's (SAPS) provincial commercial detective unit about pirate activities that enabled people to view MultiChoice South Africa content as well as that of other international TV providers illegally, the MCG said in a statement.
Irdeto, a subsidiary of (MCG) with 50 years’ experience in cyber security, worked closely with the SAPS in the investigation which led to the arrest and confiscation of a number of pirate internet streaming devices and server equipment.
The accused appeared in court on December 5 and the case was postponed to February 2020. He was released on R2000 bail.
“We are proud that we have been able to support the South African Police in this important investigation and arrest,” MCG group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu said in the statement.