Police release identikit of man who killed Catholic priest Father William Banda in church

Police in Limpopo have intensified the manhunt for an assailant who brutally murdered a Roman Catholic priest in cold blood. Last year, IOL reported that the extensive manhunt was launched following the “appalling and deeply disturbing” murder of a 38-year-old priest in Tzaneen.

Initial police findings suggested that following a morning prayer session with members of the church, the priest proceeded to the changing room where he was followed by an unknown man. An identikit has now been prepared as members of the Limpopo murder and robbery unit intensifies the search following the brutal murder committed at the Roman Catholic Church in Aquer Park, Tzaneen. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the murder happened in March 2024.

Police in Limpopo have released an identikit of the assailant who allegedly killed a Catholic priest, Father William Banda. “It is alleged that in the morning of March 13, 2024, while on a prayer session with the members of the church, the suspect walked in and sat next to the priest. The victim proceeded to the changing room, where he was followed by the suspect,” said Thakeng. After some time, the assailant shot the priest twice in the head before fleeing the scene in an unidentified motor vehicle. “The suspect was wearing black trousers, a brown shirt, and a waistcoat,” said Thakeng.