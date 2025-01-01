Police rubbish claims of 23 bodies stolen from Mpumalanga morgue

Mpumalanga South African Police Service (SAPS) have rubbished allegations that bodies have been stolen from a mortuary in the province. Police have also slammed those pedaling claims of a hijacking near the Mananga border.

"These claims are refuted and the SAPS in the province would like to set the record straight about these alleged incidents," said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli. He said there were rumours circulating about 23 dead bodies stolen from a mortuary in Barberton. "The office of the provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga would like to categorically state that these claims are false and have no basis in reality. There are no reports or incidents of bodies being stolen from any mortuary in Barberton or anywhere else in the province," he said.

Mdhluli said there were also reports of a hijacking incident involving a supposed Mozambican suspect armed with an AK-47 on the Road towards Mananga border post with Eswatini. "The SAPS in Mpumalanga would also like to clarify that these reports are entirely fabricated and untrue. There are no such incidents reported to the SAPS in Mpumalanga," he said. Mpumalanga SAPS acting provincial commissioner, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, warned against spreading false information.