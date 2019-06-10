Johannesburg - The South African Police Service on Monday night said there were no imminent arrests regarding the Senzo Meyiwa case.

This comes after the Sunday World reported that police were set to make sweeping arrests of unnamed high profile celebrities, apparently on charges of defeating the ends of justice in relation with the Meyiwa case.

Meyiwa was a goalkeeper who played for the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, before he was shot dead during a suspected house robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home in October 2014.

More than six years after his death, police have yet to make any meaningful headway in solving the case.

National police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Murudili, said there were no imminent arrests on murder or defeating the ends of justice charges.

“I spoke to the investigating officer, there is no imminent arrest regarding this case,” she said.

Murudili also said the police had not issued any warrants of arrests in connection with the Meyiwa case and said the police would alert the public once there were any new developments in the case.

“What I can tell you on behalf of the South African Police Service is that the investigations are ongoing, when there are any new developments, we will let the public know,” said Murudili.