Police to approach Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana over sexual assault allegations

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga will now be approaching Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, to obtain a statement from him, regarding the sexual assault allegations levelled against him. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday received the case docket from the SAPS in Mpumalanga, with the police requesting a decision from the prosecutors – on whether Godongwana would be prosecuted or not.

IOL understands in the returned docket, the NPA instructs the SAPS to get a statement from Godongwana, narrating his side of the story. That input will be taken to the NPA for a decision on whether the ANC national executive committee member will face trial or not. Without mentioning Godongwana, on Thursday spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala confirmed to IOL that the docket had been returned from the NPA. “We have received back the docket and we are going to obtain a statement from that prominent person,” said Mohlala.

On Wednesday, civil rights movement, #NotInMyName called on Godongwana to step down after the case of sexual harassment was lodged against him in Skukuza, Mpumalanga. #NotInMyName secretary-general Themba Masango said despite Godongwana’s denial, he must vacate public office until the matter is sufficiently addressed. “We are aware that the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is yet to formally hear from the police on the charges of sexual harassment opened against him, even though he has categorically denied the allegations. We are appealing to the minister’s conscience, and urge him to vacate his public office until this matter has been dealt with,” said Masango.

“As such #NotInMyName calls on law-enforcement agencies to decisively deal with this horrific allegation swiftly,” he said. Over the weekend, Godongwana issued a statement, denying the damning allegations levelled against him. The case was opened after Godongwana concluded a private visit to Skukuza in the Kruger National Park. The complainant is allegedly an employee at Skukuza who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms.

Godongwana said at the time of the alleged incident, he was in his room with his wife. He said there was “no basis” for the allegations. “I have always upheld and respected the rights and dignity of women, and this allegation goes against everything I stand for,” said Godongwana. On Monday, the EFF called for Godongwana’s “immediate removal” after the allegations surfaced.

