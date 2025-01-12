Police union commends SAPS over the arrest of human traffickers in Sandringham

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has commended the swift and effective action taken by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) following a significant joint operation in Sandringham that led to the arrests of three individuals on charges of human trafficking. The operation, which saw the rescue of 26 people suspected to be Ethiopian nationals, took place on Friday, 10 January.

The arrests were part of an extensive collaborative effort involving the Sandringham SAPS, Gauteng Hawks, and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), underscoring the importance of unified action against criminal activities. The operation unveiled a harrowing scene where 15 individuals were found deprived of their liberty in a residential property on Luster Road. Eleven others were subsequently transported to a hospital for medical assistance to ensure their well-being.

In a statement released on Sunday, Popcru president Thulani Ngwenya praised the officers involved in the operation, recognising their commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals from the serious crime of human trafficking, which poses an escalating threat to community safety across the country. He remarked: “The arrests reflect the SAPS’s commitment to tackling serious crimes that threaten the safety and dignity of vulnerable individuals, particularly in addressing the scourge of human trafficking”. Ngwenya emphasised the importance of diligence and professional conduct in policing, highlighting how proactive, intelligence-driven operations can lead to successful interventions.

“We applaud the officers involved for their diligence and professional conduct, emphasising the importance of proactive policing and intelligence-driven operations,” he stated. IOL reported that the joint operation was initiated following a tip-off from concerned neighbours, who alerted authorities about suspicious activities in the area. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers discovered that the victims had managed to escape by breaking a window and burglar bars. Some were promptly rounded up near the crime scene while others fled to safety.

Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, spokesperson for the Hawks, disclosed that the quick response from law enforcement led to the identification and subsequent arrest of three suspects linked not only to human trafficking but also to illegal possession of a firearm. In light of the gravity of the crime, Ngwenya has called for stringent penalties to be imposed on human traffickers to serve as a powerful deterrent against such activities. “We further encourage the judiciary to impose harsh penalties on perpetrators to send a strong message of deterrence and ensure justice for victims." This incident not only highlights the critical importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies, community structures and other stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking.