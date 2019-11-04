JOHANNESBURG - The SA Police Service (SAPS) on Monday warned South Africans that it remained illegal to deal in cannabis and cannabis products in the country.
The police issued a stern warning to illegal dispensaries or outlets, online sites and social media platforms that were marketing and selling cannabis and cannabis-related products to the public, saying it remained illegal "except where specifically allowed in terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Act".
"Some of these illegal businesses, purporting to be operating legally in terms of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act (No. 22 of 2007), are also being sold to members of the public as franchises authorised to deal in cannabis and cannabis-related products," the SAPS said in a joint media statement with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).
"In terms of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act, the definition of “traditional medicine” means an object or substance used in traditional health practice for the diagnosis, treatment or prevention of a physical or mental illness or any curative or therapeutic purpose, including the maintenance or restoration of physical or mental health or well-being in human beings but does not include a dependence-producing or dangerous substance or drug”.
"As a result, the Traditional Health Practitioners Act does not create a mechanism to sell cannabis and cannabis-related products that are not exempted in terms of the Medicines Act."