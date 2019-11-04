Police warn dealing in cannabis still illegal in SA









File photo: AP Photo/Andrew Selsky. JOHANNESBURG - The SA Police Service (SAPS) on Monday warned South Africans that it remained illegal to deal in cannabis and cannabis products in the country. The police issued a stern warning to illegal dispensaries or outlets, online sites and social media platforms that were marketing and selling cannabis and cannabis-related products to the public, saying it remained illegal "except where specifically allowed in terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Act". "Some of these illegal businesses, purporting to be operating legally in terms of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act (No. 22 of 2007), are also being sold to members of the public as franchises authorised to deal in cannabis and cannabis-related products," the SAPS said in a joint media statement with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). "In terms of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act, the definition of “traditional medicine” means an object or substance used in traditional health practice for the diagnosis, treatment or prevention of a physical or mental illness or any curative or therapeutic purpose, including the maintenance or restoration of physical or mental health or well-being in human beings but does not include a dependence-producing or dangerous substance or drug”. "As a result, the Traditional Health Practitioners Act does not create a mechanism to sell cannabis and cannabis-related products that are not exempted in terms of the Medicines Act."

According to the statement Cannabis -- the whole plant or parts or products thereof -- and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) -- the psychoactive substance that gives one a “high” -- are currently listed as Schedule 7 substances in the country in terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, 1965 (Act 101 of 1965) (the Medicines Act).

However, the exception was made for processed hemp fibre and products containing not more than 0.1 percent of THC in a form not suitable for ingestion, smoking or inhaling purposes; or when present in processed products made from cannabis seed containing not more than 0.001 percent of THC; or when used for medicinal purposes.

The SAHPRA and SAPS said that Cannabidiol (CBD) was listed as a Schedule 4 substance.

They said that a person who imports or manufactures a CBD-containing medicine in accordance with the exclusion notice must be in possession of a licence issued in terms of section 22C(1)(b) of the Medicines Act and comply with any relevant standards, including the current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards.

"Such persons must be able to present verified assessment by an accredited laboratory of the CBD and/or THC content of any product or medicine when requested," they said.

"The South African Police Service is mandated to and will act, not only against businesses that sell cannabis illegally but also against the customers who buy these products."

