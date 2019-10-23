The chronic shortage of ammunition in the SA Police Service (SAPS) over the last six years - that led to officers not completing their firearm proficiency tests and posing a threat to their safety when attending crime scenes - has now been resolved.
The national police spokesperson Vish Naidoo on Wednesday confirmed this, saying their only supplier Denel Pretoria Metal Pressings had resumed delivering ammunition.
“We have engaged them again only because they are able to provide ammunition into the required specifications,” he said.
Naidoo, however, said he didn’t know why the manufacturing company had cut down the supply.
In August, Police Minister Bheki Cele, responding to questions in Parliament, said SAPS had lost more than 9.5 million rounds of ammunition over the past six financial years.