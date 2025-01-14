Political parties unite to celebrate KwaZulu-Natal’s matric success

The IFP, which leads the provincial government, was the first to congratulate its premier Thami Ntuli for improved results as the province moved from 86% previously to 89%.

In a statement issued by the party on Monday night, the party first described the results as a pivotal moment in the history of the country, recording the highest matric pass rate since the dawn of our democracy, stating that moreover, the country also recorded the highest Bachelor’s pass rate, ever.

“The IFP would also like to congratulate the province of KwaZulu-Natal, under the leadership of the IFP’s Premier, Thami Ntuli, for achieving the highest number of Bachelor passes, and for achieving the highest number of distinctions in the country. We would also like to congratulate the uMkhanyakude district for being the best-performing district in KwaZulu-Natal,” read the statement.

Joining the fray, the ANC in the province also congratulated the Class of 2024 for the excellent matric results. The party said it was particularly saluting its deputy secretary Sipho Hlomuka, who is Education MEC, for doubling his efforts to ensure that the historic mission of the ANC is fulfilled.