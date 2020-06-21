Positive Covid-19 cases rise to 97 302 with over 51 000 recoveries

Johannesburg – The Health Department said on Sunday that the number of positive Covid-19 cases had risen to 97 302, with 4 621 new cases reported from the last 24-hour testing cycle.

The Department reported 53 more Covid-19-related deaths with eight from Gauteng, one from KwaZulu Natal, 17 from Eastern Cape and 27 from Western Cape. The mortality rate stands at 1.98%.

This brings the total of Covid-19 deaths to 1930. There have been 51 608 recoveries to date, which translates to a recovery rate of 53%.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize sent condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thanked the health care workers who have been treating Covid-19 patients.





The minister said South Africa was moving forward with confidence, backed by science, with regards to the pandemic.

Mkhize said the government had taken the necessary bold steps needed to prevent the rapid spread of Coronavirus. “The numbers would have been extremely high and quickly overwhelmed the system, had we not taken the measures we did.