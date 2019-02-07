Somewhere in South Africa, one or more people might just be one day away from becoming multi- millionaires! Millions of South Africans could realise their dreams in this week’s PowerBall jackpot which is at an estimated all-time high of R180 million!



ITHUBA, the National Lottery Operator confirmed that the PowerBall has climbed up to yet another historical jackpot. The largest payout that the National Lottery has ever made, was the R145 million PowerBall jackpot which was paid to a single winner just over 5 months ago.





ITHUBA says that these high jackpots have been a result of their intentional strategy to reinvigorate the National Lottery. “When we took over the operation of the National Lottery in June 2015, our aim was to strengthen the National Lottery brand by creating attractive jackpots and introduce games that were relevant to the South African market whilst ensuring we are on par with International Lotteries," said Khensani Mabuza, Corporate Relations Executive at ITHUBA.





“The high jackpots have resulted in increased participation, to which we have responded by increasing the Lottery footprint throughout South Africa. Currently, we have 9000 retailer terminals nationwide, this is over and above the thousands of handheld playing devices and our digital channels. That is significant growth in comparison to the number of retailer terminals that existed when ITHUBA took over in 2015,” said Mabuza.





When asked if the jackpot will final get hit this Friday 8 February 2019, Mabuza concluded, “We have no idea of whether or not the PowerBall jackpot will be won this Friday, or where the winner will come from, but just the thought of someone winning such a life changing amount of money, excites us as the o perator. We wish all players the best of luck and take this opportunity to remind them that they have to be in it, to win it."





About ITHUBA





Ithuba Holdings Proprietary “(RF), is the official operator of the National Lottery in South Africa. Since taking over the operation of the national lottery in 2015, Ithuba has been living up to their objective to reinvigorate the National Lottery through optimising the consumer experience, restoring faith and trust in the National Lottery; and showcasing its positive social contribution to society. Ithuba, proudly rooted in South Africa, is intent on contributing positively and actively to socio-economic development by producing as many millionaires as possible, as well as uplifting communities through various initiatives.





Ithuba is determined to uphold the ethical and efficient operation of the National Lottery, setting the benchmark for Lottery operations in South Africa and beyond.





For more information visit us at https://www.nationallottery.co.za/

Like us on https://web.facebook.com/SouthAfricanNationalLottery/