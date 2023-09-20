Powerball jackpot rolls over for the 12th time, with Friday’s jackpot estimated at a whopping R67 million

There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday night’s Powerball jackpot draw, which means that Friday’s draw is estimated at a whopping R67 million. According to Ithuba’s draw sheet for September 19, the Powerball jackpot has rolled over 12 times.

However, two people in the second division selected five correct numbers and will each walk away with R205,959.10. There were also no jackpot winners for the Powerball Plus draw, which means that the estimated jackpot for the September 22 draw was R34 million. Here again, three people selected five numbers and won a total of R60,678.20 each.

In June, a Bloemfontein father bagged the R23 million Powerball jackpot. Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, said the winner spent R15 on his winning ticket. Ithuba said the winner carefully manually selected his winning numbers and walked away with a total of R23,044,341.60 from the June 20 draw.

The man who was employed on a temporary basis said: "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am overwhelmed with gratitude. This windfall will transform not only my life but also the lives of my loved ones." One of the biggest Powerball jackpot winners was a Johannesburg mother who bagged R75 million. She purchased her ticket at Spar Kingfisher.