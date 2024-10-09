Powerball Results: No jackpot winners, as combined jackpots roll over to estimated R93million

There were no winner in the Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpot in the Tuesday night draw. Which means that Friday’s (October 11, 2024) combined Powerball jackpots stand at an estimated R93million.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over for the seventh consecutive time and an estimated R42million is up for grabs. While the Powerball Plus jackpot has rolled over 17 consecutive times and an estimated 51million jackpot is up for grabs. In Tuesday’s Powerball jackpot there were 22 winners in the third division that had four numbers and the Powerball and will each win R30,133.50.

A total of 127,674 people who had the Powerball number will each win R10. In Tuesday night’s Powerball Plus jackpot one person had five correct numbers and will win R179,917.10. In this draw 122,016 people had the Powerball number correct and will each win R5.

This week National Lottery Ithuba announced that the winner of the R8.5million Lotto jackpot finally claimed their prize. A grandfather from Nomathamsanqa said he travelled to out his area to verify his winning ticket, because he lived in a small community and word would travel. The grandfather plans to consult his ancestors as to how he can spend his millions, but also plans to get medical aid for both him and his wife.