Presidency Director-General Dr Cassius Lubisi as Chancellor of the National Orders during a media briefing at the Union Building announces the names of those South Africans and foreign nationals who will be awarded National Orders. Photo: Kopano Tlape/GCIS.

Pretoria - Late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa, celebrated artist Yvonne Chaka Chaka and veteran journalist Mathatha Tsedu were among this year's recipients of the National Orders Awards.



The Presidency Director-General Dr Cassius Lubisi as Chancellor of the National Orders announced the names of the outstanding South African citizens and foreign nationals set to be bestowed with the National Orders later on in the month.





The six national orders are the Order of Mendi, Order of the Baobab, Order of Ikhamanga, Order Mapungubwe, Order of Luthuli and Order of the Companions of OR Tambo, which President Cyril Ramaphosa will bestow on recipients at the National Orders Awards Ceremony in Pretoria on 25 April 2019.





Lubisi at a briefing unveiled this year's recipients "who have contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building and building democracy and human rights".





Other notable recipients to join Molewa, Chaka Chaka and Tsedu included Thandi Lujabe-Rankoe, Anthony Andrew Trew, Mary Mhlongo Twala and Jacques Kallis.





The National Orders are the highest awards that South Africa bestows, through the president of South Africa, on citizens and members of the international community who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free, democratic and successful nation, united in its diversity.





See the full list of recipients below:



