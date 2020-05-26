President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Tuesday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening at 7:30pm. Ramaphosa will provide an update on provisions for the religious sector following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council following recent consultation with interfaith leaders. He will also lead the call for a National Day of Prayer. In Ramaphosa's previous address to the country on Sunday he announced that the entire country would ease to level 3 lockdon from June 1. He added that there were hotspot areas in various provinces and districts where government will focus their attention. Ramaphosa also announced that while alcohol sales would be allowed between certain times under level 3, the ban on tobacco sales would remain in place. In case you missed: Here's what is and isn't allowed under Level 3

WHAT'S ALLOWED

* Restaurants may open for delivery, takeaway and drive-through only.



* The retail and wholesale sector opens up in full for goods not prohibited under level 3.



* The curfew will be lifted, allowing people to leave their homes at any time to procure essential services and goods.



* You will be able to exercise at any time of day, provided that you do not do so in groups.



* Domestic air travel is permitted, as long as it is for the purpose of business.



* Meetings at work are allowed, as long as physical distancing protocols are observed.



* The restrictions on types of clothing available for purchase will be lifted.



* You will be able to shop for all types of household appliances.



* The sale of alcohol will be allowed, but only for consumption at home.





NOT ALLOWED





* The sale of cigarettes, tobacco and vaping products and e-cigarettes is prohibited.





* You are not permitted to be out in public without a mask.





* Interprovincial travel is not allowed.





* Hair and nail salons are not allowed to open.





* Gyms and fitness centres are not allowed to operate.





* All social gatherings remain prohibited, except for funerals which are capped at 50 people.





While religious gatherings remain prohibited, Ramaphosa said that he is continuing consultations with the interfaith religious community on their proposals for the partial opening of spiritual worship and counselling services.





* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page. ** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za



