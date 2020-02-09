PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially assumed the chairmanship of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) - the self-assessment and monitoring mechanism of the African Union (AU), the presidency said on Sunday.
Established in 2003, the APRM is a specialised agency of the AU that serves as a platform for, among others, sharing experiences and reinforcing best practices for political stability, accelerated economic growth, and regional and continental integration, as well as sustainable development, the presidency said in a statement.
It further sought to foster change in underlying deficiencies in governance and socio-economic development processes among member states.
As chairman, Ramaphosa would serve a term of two years from 2020 to 2022. He took over the APRM leadership at a critical time following the recent expansion of its mandate to include the monitoring of the implementation of Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Agenda 2030 on sustainable development goals.
The 32nd AU Summit resolved that all members reposition the APRM at the centre of continental efforts to deepen democracy and good governance. Initially established as a mutually agreed instrument to which member states could voluntarily accede, the APRM had 37 members to date, the presidency said.